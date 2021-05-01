AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $205.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $147.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $196.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.94.

NYSE AVB traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $192.00. 714,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,256. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $131.38 and a 12 month high of $196.44. The company has a market cap of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $497.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

