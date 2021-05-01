Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Bought by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 519.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Avantor were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $32.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 267.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.15 and a 1 year high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total value of $3,242,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,639.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

