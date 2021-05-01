Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $36.00 at Robert W. Baird

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Avantor stock opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 267.00, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 100,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.37, for a total transaction of $3,242,179.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,679 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,639.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

