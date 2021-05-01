Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $38.00 at Morgan Stanley

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of AVTR opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 267.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $1,472,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 3,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $85,437.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814,685.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock worth $5,648,168. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 51.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

