Avast Plc (LON:AVST) Receives GBX 541.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Avast Plc (LON:AVST) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 541.82 ($7.08).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVST. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Avast in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Avast alerts:

Shares of AVST stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Friday, reaching GBX 477.70 ($6.24). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,015,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20. Avast has a 12-month low of GBX 418 ($5.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 604.50 ($7.90). The company has a market capitalization of £4.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 467.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 490.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Avast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

In other news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

Avast Company Profile

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Avast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.