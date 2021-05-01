Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Increased to $243.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Argus raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $214.17 on Thursday. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $98.84 and a 12 month high of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

