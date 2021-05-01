Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) PT Raised to $243.00

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $219.00 to $243.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVY. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.42.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $214.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.55 and its 200-day moving average is $164.87. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $98.84 and a 52-week high of $216.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 79.8% during the first quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 11.9% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 215,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,485,000 after purchasing an additional 22,886 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.9% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 64,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

