Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 68.6% in April

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, an increase of 68.6% from the March 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Avinger stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. Avinger has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $1.03. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.03.

Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Avinger had a negative net margin of 226.95% and a negative return on equity of 234.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avinger will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AVGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Avinger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avinger in a research note on Monday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avinger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avinger during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Avinger Company Profile

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD) in the United States and Europe. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

