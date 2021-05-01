AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.060-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.50 million-$31.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $30.35 million.

Shares of AXT stock opened at $9.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a market cap of $415.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -328.56 and a beta of 2.29. AXT has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $15.84.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that AXT will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial lifted their price target on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AXT has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.20.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,547,736.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 40,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $438,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $1,442,100 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

