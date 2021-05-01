Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.78 on Major Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 14.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 1st. During the last week, Azuki has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for $0.78 or 0.00001344 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $204,125.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.48 or 0.00063102 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.39 or 0.00284334 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004026 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $632.72 or 0.01094348 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00026532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.26 or 0.00716507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,764.33 or 0.99909145 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 10,357,048 coins and its circulating supply is 10,273,312 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

