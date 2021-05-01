B. Riley Begins Coverage on Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Casinos’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.88.

CNTY stock opened at $13.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $388.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. Century Casinos has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.25 million. Century Casinos had a negative net margin of 26.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. Research analysts expect that Century Casinos will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNTY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Century Casinos by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 674,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,307,000 after acquiring an additional 277,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

