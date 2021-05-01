B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Sells $7,755,000.00 in Stock

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 16th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 19,328 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $19,328.00.

On Saturday, March 13th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60.

On Thursday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92.

On Friday, January 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 7,400 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00.

RILY stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.21. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $14.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.45% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

