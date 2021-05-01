B. Riley Financial (RILY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $410.21 million during the quarter.

Shares of RILY stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. B. Riley Financial has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $3.50 per share. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.64%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 1,310,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.06, for a total value of $1,389,481.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,430.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. 26.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

