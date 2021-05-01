B. Riley Lowers Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $52.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NOVA. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sunnova Energy International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.58.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,952,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,373. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.75. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $57.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 70,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $3,192,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,290.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,923 shares of company stock valued at $7,728,390 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Article: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.