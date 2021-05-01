B. Riley Raises Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Price Target to $29.00

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) had its target price raised by B. Riley from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of ILPT opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200-day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.15). Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

