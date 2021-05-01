B. Riley Trims Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Target Price to $160.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective cut by B. Riley from $167.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Enphase Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $175.55.

Shares of ENPH opened at $139.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.31. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $37.81 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $156.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total value of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,877,487.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 41,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $7,395,276.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,010 shares in the company, valued at $175,636,702.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Enphase Energy by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,087,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

