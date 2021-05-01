B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Short Interest Update

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,300 shares, an increase of 122.1% from the March 31st total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,122,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of BTDG stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.01. 3,406,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,683,371. B2Digital has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.01.

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It is creating and developing league champions; and developing systems and technologies for the operation of the B2 Fighting Series, including social media marketing, event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, free to view, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

