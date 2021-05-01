B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Price Target Cut to C$8.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BTO. CIBC increased their target price on B2Gold to C$8.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on B2Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of B2Gold to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of B2Gold from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.04.

TSE BTO opened at C$5.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$5.91 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.83. B2Gold has a one year low of C$5.25 and a one year high of C$9.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$625.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$609.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that B2Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.95%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

