Baader Bank Reiterates €141.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($155.29) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €131.67 ($154.90).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €116.76 ($137.36) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $139.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €109.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €106.41.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

