Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) Lifted to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Babcock International Group (OTCMKTS:BCKIF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Panmure Gordon raised Babcock International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BNP Paribas downgraded Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Babcock International Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BCKIF opened at $4.19 on Tuesday. Babcock International Group has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $3.59.

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company's Marine segment offers life support services for naval ships, and infrastructure. Its Nuclear segment provides submarines and complex engineering services in support of various decommissioning programs and projects, training and operation support, new build program management, and design and installation.

