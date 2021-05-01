Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will announce earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Badger Meter posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.40.

NYSE BMI opened at $93.39 on Wednesday. Badger Meter has a one year low of $52.49 and a one year high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total transaction of $357,049.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,653.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail A. Lione sold 8,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $913,829.70. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,039. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $342,000. Ellenbecker Investment Group acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

