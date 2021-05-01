Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in April

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,200 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $15.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a negative net margin of 4.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCSF. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 9.5% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 11.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 36.5% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 27,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

