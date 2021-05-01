Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) CEO Buys $99,400.00 in Stock

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,600 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,881.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BANC opened at $17.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.35. Banc of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $905.99 million, a PE ratio of -94.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Banc of California, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BANC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $20.50 to $22.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banc of California presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

