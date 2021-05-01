Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Shares of CIB opened at $29.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average is $33.79.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

