Bank of Stockton Takes $223,000 Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Bank of Stockton acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Universal Display by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Universal Display during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its holdings in Universal Display by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Display stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 100.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $137.30 and a one year high of $262.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.83.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $141.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.98 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Universal Display’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Universal Display from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Universal Display from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.13.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

