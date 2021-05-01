Bank of Stockton Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Bank of Stockton bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $232,000. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $325,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 9.5% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3,194.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 125,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,030,000 after purchasing an additional 121,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% during the first quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total transaction of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock valued at $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.74.

NYSE CAT opened at $228.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.22 and a 52-week high of $237.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.93.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

