Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) Posts Earnings Results

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank7 had a net margin of 35.06% and a return on equity of 18.89%.

Shares of Bank7 stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 2.21. Bank7 has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $19.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.45%.

BSVN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank7 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

About Bank7

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It accepts demand, savings, checking, money market, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

