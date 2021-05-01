Barclays Boosts Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target to $10.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $8.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Friday, March 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of HT opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. As a group, research analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Hersha Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

