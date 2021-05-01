Barclays Increases Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target to $10.00

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HT has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $3.62 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 51.54% and a negative return on equity of 17.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $109,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

