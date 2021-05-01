Barclays Raises Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $128.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its target price boosted by Barclays from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

NYSE:WMS opened at $111.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 91.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.14.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 40,655 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $4,212,264.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock valued at $165,308,780. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 93,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $458,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.