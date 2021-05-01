Barclays Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALFVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Danske downgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alfa Laval AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $33.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 1.26. Alfa Laval AB has a 1-year low of $17.36 and a 1-year high of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 10.88%. Equities analysts forecast that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. Alfa Laval AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB (publ) provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. It offers fluid handling systems, such as automation and fluid control equipment; installation materials; analytical, cleaning validation, flow, level, pressure, temperature, and weighing instruments, as well as instrumentation accessories; mixing equipment; centrifugal, circumferential piston, rotary lobe, and screw pumps; rotary jet and spray heads; tank covers and accessories; and valves.

