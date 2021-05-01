Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.46

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 193609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BBDC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Barings BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22. The stock has a market cap of $497.85 million, a P/E ratio of -259.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $19.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 million. Barings BDC had a positive return on equity of 5.71% and a negative net margin of 5.76%. Equities analysts predict that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.59%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Barings BDC by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 420,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 33,598 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 535,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 379.0% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 105,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 83,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.42% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

