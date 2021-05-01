Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $301.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Barnes Group updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.780-1.980 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.78-1.98 EPS.

Shares of B traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $49.92. The stock had a trading volume of 294,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,196. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Several research firms have weighed in on B. TheStreet upgraded Barnes Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.18.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

