Barrington Research Comments on Discovery, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) – Research analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Discovery in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Discovery from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $37.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. Discovery has a 1 year low of $18.56 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,390,000 after buying an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Discovery by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 25,660 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Discovery by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,047.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares during the period. 40.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Discovery news, insider Adria Alpert-Romm sold 15,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $717,172.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,735.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lori C. Locke sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $95,103.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,673.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,367,598 shares of company stock valued at $73,889,344 over the last ninety days. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

