Barrington Research Increases Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Price Target to $200.00

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barrington Research from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kadant has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.25.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $178.03 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.84 and its 200 day moving average is $150.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.11, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a twelve month low of $77.82 and a twelve month high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.55 million. Kadant had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.57%. Equities research analysts expect that Kadant will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares in the company, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of Kadant by 42.1% in the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 50,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,196,000 after buying an additional 230,719 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID bought a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $824,000. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

