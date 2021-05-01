Barrington Research Weighs in on Dorman Products, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DORM)

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a report released on Monday, April 26th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.69. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The business had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $99.18 on Thursday. Dorman Products has a 52-week low of $59.59 and a 52-week high of $113.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

