Barrington Research Weighs in on Surmodics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) – Barrington Research raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Surmodics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.30. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Surmodics’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of Surmodics stock opened at $53.49 on Friday. Surmodics has a 1-year low of $33.45 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.06 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The company has a market capitalization of $735.81 million, a PE ratio of 668.63, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a return on equity of 1.42% and a net margin of 1.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Surmodics by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Surmodics in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Surmodics during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Surmodics by 2,409.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Surmodics by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,514,997. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 4,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $270,073.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $474,762. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

