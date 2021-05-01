Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Sells C$388,500.00 in Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$388,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,087,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,008,317.04.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 29th, Graeme O’neill sold 3,327,500 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$698,775.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Graeme O’neill sold 50,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$10,250.00.

Shares of Bayhorse Silver stock opened at C$0.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.14. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.06 and a 1-year high of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$42.30 million and a PE ratio of -12.50.

About Bayhorse Silver

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

