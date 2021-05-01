Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BTEGF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $1.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.74.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 965,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,266. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

