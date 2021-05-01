BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the March 31st total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 229,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS BBSEY traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 72,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,234. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.93. BB Seguridade Participações has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.13.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property, vehicle, rural, special risk and financial, transport, hoove, and housing insurance products.

