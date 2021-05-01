BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $181.50 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $142.36 and a one year high of $183.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.34.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

