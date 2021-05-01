BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACHC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $794,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,000.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $60.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.91, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $63.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.74.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

In other news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

