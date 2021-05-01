BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 1,923 Shares of RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,530 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in RealPage were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in RealPage in the 3rd quarter worth $2,948,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in RealPage by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,731 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth $77,025,000. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth $75,456,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in RealPage in the 4th quarter worth $68,222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Shares of NASDAQ RP opened at $88.72 on Friday. RealPage, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.14 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.95.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RealPage Profile

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

