BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $203,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 10.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth about $750,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 80.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on TYL. Northcoast Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.67.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.57, for a total value of $327,521.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,567,923.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total value of $1,432,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,981,957. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $424.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $428.61. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $308.92 and a fifty-two week high of $479.79. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.38, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.