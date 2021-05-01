BCE (NYSE:BCE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.34 billion-$24.03 billion.BCE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BCE. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.39.

Get BCE alerts:

Shares of BCE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $47.25. 997,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,425,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $47.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.91.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.7072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.