BCE (NYSE:BCE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.050-3.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.34 billion-$24.03 billion.BCE also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.050-3.200 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The company had a trading volume of 997,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.91. BCE has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 99.24%.

A number of research analysts have commented on BCE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BCE from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BCE from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.39.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.