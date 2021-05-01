Bean Cash (BITB) Price Down 23.6% This Week

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. One Bean Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bean Cash has a market cap of $855,381.99 and approximately $74.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000524 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000024 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000041 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bean Cash Coin Profile

Bean Cash (BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,143,796,000 coins. Bean Cash’s official message board is www.bitbean.org/forum. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Bean Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

