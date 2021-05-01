Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 245 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 105.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total value of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,468,982.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 37,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.88, for a total value of $6,452,031.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,732 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,576.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock worth $69,314,467 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN opened at $180.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TXN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

