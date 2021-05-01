Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires Shares of 350 BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BeiGene by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in BeiGene by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.00, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,528,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BGNE opened at $343.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $323.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.48. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $136.48 and a 52-week high of $388.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 56.81% and a negative net margin of 569.22%. The business had revenue of $100.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of BeiGene from $348.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.56.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China and the United States. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and BAT1706 to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

