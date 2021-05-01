Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR) by 151.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $686,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,799,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,399,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March during the 1st quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 193.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March alerts:

BMAR stock opened at $32.05 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a twelve month low of $24.93 and a twelve month high of $32.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.95.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.